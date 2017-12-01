SWAT and police presence on Price Road - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

SWAT and police presence on Price Road

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

On Friday morning, Huntsville police and SWAT were at a home on Price Road.

Officers with STAC were also on scene. Investigators tell us they are serving search warrants but what say what for.  

