Huntsville police, SWAT serve warrant on Price Road

Huntsville police and SWAT were at a home on Price Road Friday morning. Officers with STAC were also on scene.

Police presence with SWAT on Price Road in Huntsville. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/4KvZpiJUpw — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) December 1, 2017

Investigators say they were serving search warrants but did not say what for.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48