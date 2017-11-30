Hospice workers talk dealing with grief during holiday season

It's never easy to lose a loved one, but the holiday season is especially a tough time to deal with grief.

Heartlite Hospice in Scottsboro helps those grieving during the holiday season by offering bereavement support groups.

Tina Guess, volunteer coordinator for Hearlite Hospice, said keeping memories of your lost loved one alive can be a big help.

"Remember that person. Maybe you want to set a place at the table for them in remembrance. Light a candle. Do something to remember and honor them," said Guess.

Hearlite coordinates monthly bereavement meetings, which they say are the key to healing.

"There is no cure for the loss of a loved one, but we can find healing," said Joel Shiflett, chaplain for Heartlite Hospice.

Shiflett said certain emotions can be hard to overcome during the bereavement process.

"Almost 100 percent of the time, there is some kind of guilt that a bereaved deals with after the loss of their loved one," said Shiflett.

That guilt usually stems from the final moments spent with a dying loved one.

Was keeping loved ones comfortable through hospice services rather than seeking additional curing measures the right choice?

If you do have a loved one currently in hospice care, it's best to make the most of every day.

"Maybe have that Christmas a little bit early. Get the family together. Go ahead and continue those traditions if possible. Videotape it. Record your loved ones talking so you can look back on those memories," said Guess.

"Take time to celebrate. Knowing that your time is limited," she said.

