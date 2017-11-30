Reward offered for Madison wireless store theft suspect

The owner of Cricket Wireless in Madison said this man stole cell phones while alone in the store on Nov. 30, 2017. (Source: Cricket Wireless)

A Madison business is asking the public's help finding a man who walked out with several thousand dollars in cellphones.

The theft was at Cricket Wireless at 8580 Madison Blvd. Thursday morning. The store owner said a man entered the store and asked if he could use a phone charger while he waited on his ride. According to the owner, there was only one employee on duty, and she struck up a conversation with the suspect.

The employee allegedly asked the man to watch the store while she went to the gas station next door for cigarettes. The owner said the man agreed and even offered her his coat to wear.

The owner said as soon as the employee left the store, the man took her key card, unlocked the locks on an iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus, put them in his pocket and walked out the door.

The owner is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

The employee has since been fired.

