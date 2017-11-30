Redstone Arsenal lights Christmas tree for annual event

It was a very festive time at Redstone Arsenal as hundreds of military families gathered for the annual Christmas tree lighting Thursday night.

The annual event at the Summit at Redstone brought out lots of military families to enjoy the festivities.

Maj. Gen. Doug Gabram, commander of the Aviation and Missile Command, was joined by a Gold Star family in “flipping the switch” to light the tree, which is adorned with 7,000 lights.

“We light the tree and start the holidays. Hopefully, we’ll have a lot of kids out here and they’ll have some big smiles on their faces. I’m going to ask them one thing tonight though and that’s to go home and hug their parents and thank them for everything,” Gabram said.

Inside, there were a number of different activities, including pictures with Santa, ornament make-and-take, Santa’s workshop, Matchbox car racing and holiday card decorating for soldiers.

The theme for this year’s event was “Adventures in Toyland.”

Redstone Arsenal leaders encouraged those in attendance to give thanks and remember what’s important during the holidays.

“It’s all about family, especially as we have so many soldiers and civilians deployed. We have to remember what they’re service is and what we’re all given. I think it’s great to reflect on all of that and be thankful,” Major General Gabram added.

The event was hosted by Redstone Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation with the help of several sponsors.

Music was provided by the Army Materiel Command Band.

