New AHSAA classifications for 2018-'20

The Alabama High School Athletic Association has published its updated classifications for 1A-7A schools.



There are a number of changes to Tennessee Valley teams that will impact athletic schedules starting in 2018.



Austin and Florence high schools will go from 6A to 7A.



Lee and Mae Jemison will be in 6A.



St. John Paul II moves to 4A.



Westminster Christian Academy will go to 3A.



North Sand Mountain will play in 2A.



Mars Hill and Falkville will both go to 1A.



Several private schools will also be reclassified in certain sports. Here is the list by sport:



FOOTBALL:

Madison Academy 4A to 5A



BASEBALL:

Madison Academy 4A to 5A

Decatur Heritage 1A to 2A



VOLLEYBALL:

Madison Academy 4A to 5A

Decatur Heritage 1A to 2A



BASKETBALL:

Madison Academy 4A to 5A



CROSS-COUNTRY:

Randolph 4A to 5A



SOCCER:

St. Paul's 4A-5A to 6A

Randolph 4A-5A to 6A



SWIMMING:

St. John Paul II 1A-5A to 6A-7A

Randolph 1A-5A to 6A-7A

Westminster Christian 1A-5A to 6A-7A





[VIEW GENERAL SPORTS CLASSIFICATION (PDF)]





