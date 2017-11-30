Alabama ABC agent indicted on multiple charges

An Alabama Alcohol Beverage Control enforcement agent has been indicted on multiple felony charges.

Agent Steven Wrea Ziaja, 39, was indicted in Montgomery on 11 counts of computer tampering and one count of using his position for personal gain. He was arrested in Montgomery and bonded out of jail.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms Ziaja was placed on leave without pay.

The indictment alleges he illegally obtained computer information regarding at least 10 people.

The Decatur Daily reports Ziaja is from Falkville.

