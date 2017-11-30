4 students arrested following Jemison High School pepper spray fight

A lunchroom fight involving pepper spray at Jemison High School left multiple people needing medical attention.

Four students were arrested following a fight.

Six students were sent to the hospital and treated for exposure to pepper spray. All of them have been released.

First responders arrived outside the school just before noon.

The school says three students initially got into a fight during lunch. One student used pepper spray and bystanders were impacted by the spray. WAFF 48 witnessed several students leaving the school on stretchers.

Huntsville City Schools says the students involved in the fight will be "disciplined according to District policy."

Pepper spray is not allowed at the school.

Huntsville City Schools released the following statement:

"During lunch, two students were involved in an altercation in a hallway. One student discharged pepper spray affecting other students. Additional security staff and SROs were dispatched, and individuals affected by the spray are being provided medical attention. Classes have resumed their normal schedule. Students involved will be disciplined according to District policy and a full investigation is underway."

