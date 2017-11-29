Crime Stoppers: 2 men assault, rob woman at Madison store

Police say these men attacked and robbed a woman at the Dollar Tree on Highway 72 West in Madison on Aug. 1, 2017. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

This week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers focuses on a violent robbery at a Madison store.

Police say it happened at the Dollar Tree on Highway 72 West in Madison on Aug. 1. According to police, two men went into the store to use the restroom then went back into the parking lot minutes later.

Police say the two men shoved a woman to the ground, hit her in the head and face, then stole her purse.

If you recognize either one, just make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime.

There's up-to $1,000 in reward money.

