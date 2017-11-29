Huntsville teacher on leave for sexual misconduct allegations

A Spanish teacher at Jemison High School is on administrative leave over allegations of sexual misconduct with a student.

Huntsville City Schools spokesman Keith Ward did not identify the teacher but said she was escorted from the school Wednesday. He said the Huntsville Police Department is investigating and will release the teacher's name if charges are filed.

Ward said the school system is cooperating with the investigation.

The school sent an alert to parents when she was escorted off campus..

