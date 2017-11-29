Boaz police report 2 car burglaries within week, advise locking doors

Boaz police are warning people to keep their vehicles locked at all times this holiday season.

Deputy Chief Josh Gaskin said there have been two reports of cars broken into the past week.

Gaskin said it's not just shopping malls thieves are targeting and that homes can be easy targets too.

"They're not so much as people's houses, but they do still occur there," said Gaskin. "You know, most of our neighborhoods, the houses are fairly close. So in a short amount of time, someone can go through a lot of vehicles. And, you know, there again most of the time they want to get as much property they can of value in the least amount of time as possible.

There are several measures people can take to help deter burglars from their homes. Gaskin suggests using timers to keep a pattern of lights on when not at home. The best practice is to keep valuables out of sight, whether your car is parked at a shopping mall or in your driveway. And keep your vehicle locked at all times.

"When we do have a rash of car burglaries, nearly every incident involves an unlocked car," said Gaskin.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48