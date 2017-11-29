Jackson County stabbing suspect turns himself in

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested a stabbing suspect.

Deputies say James Murray stabbed a 25-year-old man in the leg Wednesday morning. It happened at a home in the 700 block of County Road 25 in the Skyline community.

Murray turned himself in Friday evening. He is charged with second-degree assault. Bond was set at $2,500.

Investigators say the stabbing happened during an argument. The victim had been taken by a private vehicle to a hospital in Scottsboro and later transported to Huntsville Hospital.

