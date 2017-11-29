Authorities searching for Skyline stabbing suspect

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a stabbing suspect after they say he stabbed another man early on Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office says they responded to a 911 call on a stabbing at 9 o'clock on Wednesday morning at a home in the 700 block of County Road 25 in the Skyline community.

James Murray is the man authorities are looking for. Investigators say when deputies arrived on scene they found out a 25-year-old man had been taken by a private vehicle to a hospital in Scottsboro and has since been transported to Huntsville Hospital.

At this time investigators don't know what prompted the stabbing but say that Murray did go to the victims' house and an argument ensued and that is when Murray stabbed the 25-year-old in the leg. The victim's name has not been released.

Investigators say Murray left the scene in a 1987 light blue Chevrolet C-30 pickup truck.

Right now the Jackson County Sheriff's Office is obtaining a felony assault warrant against Murray.

If you see Murray or know his whereabouts contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

