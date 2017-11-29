FDA warns against buying dog bone treats

The US Food and Drug Administration has sent out a warning against purchasing dog bone treats. Specifically, they mention Ham Bones, Pork Femur Bones, Rib Bones, and Smokey Knuckle Bones. They don’t list any specific brands, just the type.

The FDA has already received 68 reports of pet illnesses and 15 pet deaths caused by dog bone treats. Some signs of illness include choking, cuts, and wounds in the mouth or tonsils, blockage in the digestive tract, vomiting, diarrhea, or bleeding from the rectum.

But, you can ensure your pet's safety with these simple tips. Never give your pet chicken bones or other bones from the kitchen table. Be careful what you put in the trash can, dogs are relentless for rummaging through the garbage.

Supervise your dog whenever they are playing with a chew toy or treat. A safe alternative to dog bone treats is deer or elk antlers.

However, if you’re still skeptical about what is safe for your pet, talk to your veterinarian about what toys and treats are best for your furry friend.

