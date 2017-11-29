Puppy helps save neighbor from fire at Huntsville apartments

This 5-month-old pit bull named Queen Snow alerted her owner to a fire at Lincoln Apartments in Huntsville on Nov. 29, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

A local dog is being hailed as a hero after alerting his owner of an apartment fire that left a Huntsville man injured at Lincoln Apartments on Webster Drive early Wednesday.

The call came in just after 3:45 a.m. Amos Smith said he took his 5-month-old pit bull named Queen Snow out to use the bathroom and knew something was wrong when she came back in the house.

“She had a real panicked look on her face, and she wouldn't be quiet, so I knew something had to be going on and I heard someone calling for help, and so, I called 911 and told them “I don't know what's going on, I just heard someone crying for help,” said Smith.

Police officers arrived on the scene before Huntsville fire crews.

Huntsville man says his 5 month old puppy "Queen" alerted him of fire at neighbors apartment at Lincoln Apartments on Webster Drive. One man taken to hospital with minor burns. pic.twitter.com/e4ghYRkS1h — Margo Gray (@MargoGray48) November 29, 2017

“They (officers) ran straight to the door and pulled him out, cause he was sitting near the doorway. I didn’t know the house was on fire until they said it,” said Smith.

The inured man, Anthony Martin, suffered burns and smoke inhalation. He was taken to the burn unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

“My dog is a hero. She’s the one who woke me up and I would’ve been sleeping right now and never known this was happening,” said Smith.

The fire had burned itself out by the time the fire department got there. The cause is under investigation.

"I want this to be a representation of how pits truly are. They are loving pets and look out for everyone, regardless of who they are," said Smith.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48