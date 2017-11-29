Dog alerts neighbor to early morning fire at Lincoln Apartments

A local dog is being hailed a hero after alerting his owner of an early morning apartment fire that left an elderly man injured on Wednesday at Lincoln Apartments on Webster Drive.

The call came in just after 3:45 a.m. Amos Smith, says he took his pit bull named Queen out to use the bathroom and knew something was wrong when she came back in the house.

“She had a real panicked look on her face, and she wouldn't be quiet, so I knew something had to be going on and I heard someone calling for help, and so, I called 911 and told them “I don't know what's going on, I just heard someone crying for help,” said Amos Smith, Neighbor.

Police officers arrived on the scene before Huntsville fire crews.

Huntsville man says his 5 month old puppy "Queen" alerted him of fire at neighbors apartment at Lincoln Apartments on Webster Drive. One man taken to hospital with minor burns. pic.twitter.com/e4ghYRkS1h — Margo Gray (@MargoGray48) November 29, 2017

“They (officers) ran straight to the door and pulled him out, cause he was sitting near the doorway. I didn’t know the house was on fire until they said it,” said Smith.

Smith says the neighbor is elderly but doesn’t know the man’s exact age.

“My dog is a hero, she’s the one who woke me up and I would’ve been sleeping right now and never known this was happening,” said Smith.

Investigators tell us only one man was living in the apartment that caught fire and one man had minor burns on his back and was transported to the hospital.

The fire had burned itself out by the time the fire department got here. At this time, it is unclear what caused the fire.

