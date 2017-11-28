Decatur council members want city to provide ambulance service - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Decatur council members want city to provide ambulance service

By Bobby Shuttleworth, Reporter
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

The city of Decatur has a private ambulance service that is used as a first responder.  But at least one city council member thinks the city could do a better job.

First Response is the ambulance service used by the city of Decatur. Citing response times and high costs, one council member would like to change that. District one's Billy Jackson said this is a responsibility the fire department can take on.

"I'm very disappointed in the care that our current provider is providing for our citizens. I think that we could do a much better job. I think that we could provide a much better service for the citizens of Decatur," Jackson said.

Jackson isn't the only council person who would like to see ambulance service come from the city of Decatur, and not a private entity. City Council President Paige Bibbee said she agrees with Jackson and can see it as a goal in 10 to 15 years. But there's a hitch for now.

"Unfortunately, an undertaking like that costs a great deal of money. An initial startup would be eight to 10 million dollars, and currently, we just don't have a revenue stream to support that," Bibbee said.

She said there needs to be a plan to save for those costs and get everything ready to implement it.

