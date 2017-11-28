Ider police seek identity of man with stolen debit card

Ider police say this man used a stolen debit card at multiple locations. (Source: Ider Police Department)

Ider police are asking the public's help identifying a man who tried to use a stolen debit card in at least three counties.

Ider police say the suspect tried to use the card multiple times in multiple locations even after the bank had been notified.

Police say the stolen card was used for cash withdrawals at a convenience store in Shiloh and at the Scottsboro Walmart on Nov. 12. After that, the debit card owner contacted the bank and cancelled the card.

The next day, Ider police say the man tried to use the card again at a convenience store in Fyffe and later a bank in Albertville.

If anyone has any information concerning this man's identity, you are asked to contact the Ider Police Department.

