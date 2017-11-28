Downtown Scottsboro to host inaugural Jingle Bell Trail this hol - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Downtown Scottsboro to host inaugural Jingle Bell Trail this holiday season

By Allen Stroud, Reporter
Scottsboro will have its inaugural Jingle Bell Trail in 2017. (Source: WAFF) Scottsboro will have its inaugural Jingle Bell Trail in 2017. (Source: WAFF)
SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) -

Downtown Scottsboro has been undergoing a makeover with their streetscape project this year, and now they are starting a new holiday tradition for you to enjoy.

The city is calling it the Jingle Bell Trail, which is modeled after Huntsville’s Tinsel Trail.

Ann McVay with H&R Block of Scottsboro was one of the first merchants out decorating a Jingle Bell tree Tuesday.

“We’re a local franchise. So the owner, Mr. Moore, adopted a tree this year. A lot of the decorations we made. They're tax-oriented. We’ve got copies of a 1040 tax form. We’ve got some of our pins on here, some of our cardholders on here. And one of the ladies in the office made most of the decorations,” said McVay.

All of the ladies at H&R Block said they enjoyed getting together to decorate their tax-themed tree and hope the tradition will continue for many years.

Scottsboro Mayor Robin Shelton echoed McVay’s hopes for the future.

“We’re trying to create a more festive, family atmosphere, well, anytime, you know, for the downtown merchants, but especially during the holiday season. And we’re hoping this year we sold 65 trees, 68 trees, something like that, and we’re wanting to build on that number each year,” said Shelton.

Shelton said the downtown streetscape project is about 80 percent complete.

Shrubery still needs to be planted, which will happen after the holidays, as well as a second phase of outlying sidewalks that will be replaced after the first of the year.

The inaugural Jingle Bell Trail will open this Saturday at the city’s tree lighting ceremony. The Scottsboro Christmas Parade will be on Dec. 9.

