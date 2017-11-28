Theft trial underway for Marshall County businessman

A Marshall County businessman is facing trial that he stole thousands from his former business partner.

Kenny Ray Cook is charged with first-degree theft charges. He is accused of converting money from his workplace into his personal account.

Albertville police say it originally started with just one check, but that soon changed and it became a lot more.

Trial got underway on Tuesday. Opening statements were followed with prosecutors putting on their case.

Albertville police say Cook was a copartner in CVC Auto Sales. Police say the other owner contacted police after discovering a $5,000 check not accounted for in August 2013.

Police say the owner claims the check from a customer wasn't deposited in the business account but rather in Cook's own personal account.

Police say they discovered other instances of missing money, so they contacted the State Bureau of Investigation, who took over the case.

The trial is expected to continue on Wednesday.

