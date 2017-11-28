Theft trial underway for Marshall County businessman - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Theft trial underway for Marshall County businessman

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Kenny Cook (Source: Marshall County Sheriff’s Office) Kenny Cook (Source: Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A Marshall County businessman is facing trial that he stole thousands from his former business partner.

Kenny Ray Cook is charged with first-degree theft charges. He is accused of converting money from his workplace into his personal account.

Albertville police say it originally started with just one check, but that soon changed and it became a lot more.

Trial got underway on Tuesday. Opening statements were followed with prosecutors putting on their case.

Albertville police say Cook was a copartner in CVC Auto Sales. Police say the other owner contacted police after discovering a $5,000 check not accounted for in August 2013.

Police say the owner claims the check from a customer wasn't deposited in the business account but rather in Cook's own personal account.

Police say they discovered other instances of missing money, so they contacted the State Bureau of Investigation, who took over the case.

The trial is expected to continue on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Rogersville native Red Marlow makes top 10 on 'The Voice'

    Rogersville native Red Marlow makes top 10 on 'The Voice'

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 5:07 AM EST2017-11-29 10:07:03 GMT
    (Source: facebook.com/RedMarlowMusic)(Source: facebook.com/RedMarlowMusic)

    A north Alabama native is making a big splash on NBC's "The Voice."

    More >>

    A north Alabama native is making a big splash on NBC's "The Voice."

    More >>

  • Bullying caught on camera at Ardmore High School

    Bullying caught on camera at Ardmore High School

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 11:22 PM EST2017-11-29 04:22:31 GMT
    A fight was caught on camera at Ardmore High School on Nov. 27, 2017. (Source: Viewer)A fight was caught on camera at Ardmore High School on Nov. 27, 2017. (Source: Viewer)

    We often hear about bullying happening in our schools, but not every day do we actually see it. On Monday at Ardmore High School, a school fight was caught on camera.

    More >>

    We often hear about bullying happening in our schools, but not every day do we actually see it. On Monday at Ardmore High School, a school fight was caught on camera.

    More >>

  • ‘The Voice’ viewing party Monday in the Shoals for local contestant

    ‘The Voice’ viewing party Monday in the Shoals for local contestant

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 3:48 PM EST2017-11-28 20:48:03 GMT
    (Source: Facebook.com/RedMarlowMusic)(Source: Facebook.com/RedMarlowMusic)

    In case you haven’t heard, a north Alabama native is among the top 11 contestants on the NBC’s popular singing competition show “The Voice.”

    More >>

    In case you haven’t heard, a north Alabama native is among the top 11 contestants on the NBC’s popular singing competition show “The Voice.”

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly