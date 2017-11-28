Mistrial declared in Marshall County business theft case

A mistrial has been declared in the theft case for a Marshall County businessman.

Kenny Ray Cook was charged with first-degree theft over allegations he stole thousands from his former business partner. The judge declared a mistrial Friday after the jury was hung.

Albertville police say Cook was a copartner in CVC Auto Sales. Police say the other owner contacted police after discovering a $5,000 check not accounted for in August 2013. The partner claims Cook pocketed the money from a customer's check rather than putting it into the business' account.

Police say they discovered other cases of missing money.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48