Limestone County man charged with trafficking stolen identities

An Anderson man was arrested on charges of trafficking in stolen identities and possession of a forgery device last Wednesday. The suspect was found with stolen checks, documents containing identities of multiple victims, and equipment to produce counterfeit checks, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were working a burglary case in which several checkbooks were stolen. investigators developed Heath Allen Griffin, 35, as a suspect.

Deputies said when they contacted Griffin at his residence, he was standing in the yard with two checkbooks sticking out of his coat pocket. Investigators said they asked him about the checkbooks and he handed them over. Deputies say they confirmed the checkbooks were stolen from the burglary victim.

Griffin reportedly led investigators to several boxes of documents, computers, and a packet of blank checks. They said they discovered that Griffin had allegedly been producing counterfeit checks with the equipment. The documents also contained the identities of many victims, including the burglary victims.

Griffin was arrested on probable cause. He is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

