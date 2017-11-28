Scottsboro signs land lease for storm shelter

The city of Scottsboro will soon be getting its first storm shelter. The city council approved a lease agreement with a local church for its location.

The ball to getting a storm shelter really got rolling Monday night, but one city council member said it's been a dream of his since the 2011 tornadoes.

The city of Scottsboro has now entered into a lease agreement with Randall's Chapel United Methodist Church to put the first storm shelter on their property. It will be located just behind the church with plenty of parking next to it.

The city has been looking to build storm shelters despite the lack of gr ant money being available.

Councilman Patrick Stewart said the city is hoping to construct at least four in different parts of the city.

The first one is costing approximately $50,000, and Stewart said they will soon bid the project out to be done.

For us to be able to put in the first storm shelter, I think that we're trying to protect the citizens of Scottsboro and like I said, it will be the first of several, hopefully, that we will put in," said Stewart.

Stewart hopes the first shelter will be constructed by the start of the spring tornado season.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48