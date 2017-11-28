Jackson County Jail inmate with heart problems dies - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Jackson County Jail inmate with heart problems dies

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
By Allen Stroud, Reporter
Johnny Townson (Source: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office) Johnny Townson (Source: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)
JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Jackson County authorities say the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the death of an inmate at the Jackson County Jail on Monday night.

Officials say it appears to be a medical issue but ALEA is investigating the death.  

The inmate who died was identified as 47-year-old Johnny Lester Townson from Rainsville. 

Townson was last arrested on Oct. 4, 2017, on several outstanding warrants. 

Officials say he had a heart condition. Townson was out on a pass on Monday and went to see his cardiologist in Birmingham.

Investigators say he was brought back to jail around 9 p.m. and was in a holding cell by himself when he fell over.

“The jail staff started CPR on him, contacted the ambulance service and when they arrived, they checked him and advised that he was already deceased. We contacted ALEA. They came out last night and conducted an investigation. The body today is being transferred to Birmingham for an autopsy. And we’re awaiting the results of that,” said Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips.

The autopsy will be done in Huntsville. The investigation is ongoing.

