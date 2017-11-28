ALEA investigating Jackson County Jail inmate death

Dozens of Red Marlow fans gathered in Rogersville Monday night to cheer on their native son on NBC’s “The Voice.”More >>
Dozens of Red Marlow fans gathered in Rogersville Monday night to cheer on their native son on NBC’s “The Voice.”More >>
In case you haven’t heard, a north Alabama native is among the top 11 contestants on the NBC’s popular singing competition show “The Voice.”More >>
In case you haven’t heard, a north Alabama native is among the top 11 contestants on the NBC’s popular singing competition show “The Voice.”More >>
On Tuesday night Republican candidate Roy Moore was the keynote speaker at a rally in Henagar. It was his first time making a public appearance in nearly two weeks.More >>
On Tuesday night Republican candidate Roy Moore was the keynote speaker at a rally in Henagar. It was his first time making a public appearance in nearly two weeks.More >>
The Washington Post is reporting a woman tried to push a fake story involving Roy Moore in an attempt to embarrass the news organization. The woman claimed to have a relationship with Moore in 1992. She went on to allege the relationship led to an abortion when she was a teenager. The Washington Post says it never ran her story and later confronted the woman over what it believed to be a false claim. You can read the full report on The Washington Post website. Post reporters say t...More >>
The Washington Post is reporting a woman tried to push a fake story involving Roy Moore in an attempt to embarrass the news organization. The woman claimed to have a relationship with Moore in 1992. She went on to allege the relationship led to an abortion when she was a teenager. The Washington Post says it never ran her story and later confronted the woman over what it believed to be a false claim. You can read the full report on The Washington Post website. Post reporters say t...More >>
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic incident that occurred Sunday evening and ended with a man being shot in the elbow.More >>
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic incident that occurred Sunday evening and ended with a man being shot in the elbow.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.More >>
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
Roast beef sandwich giant buys sports bar favorite Buffalo Wild Wings.More >>
Roast beef sandwich giant buys sports bar favorite Buffalo Wild Wings.More >>
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.More >>
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
A man accused of leading authorities on a chase is in critical condition after being run over by one of the units that was pursuing him, according to police.More >>
A man accused of leading authorities on a chase is in critical condition after being run over by one of the units that was pursuing him, according to police.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
Social media posts paint a portrait of a Springhill student-athlete who was found fatally shot.More >>
Social media posts paint a portrait of a Springhill student-athlete who was found fatally shot.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says an off-duty Richmond police officer shot and killed a teen during an attempted robbery early Monday.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says an off-duty Richmond police officer shot and killed a teen during an attempted robbery early Monday.More >>