ALEA investigating Jackson County Jail inmate death - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Authorities in Jackson County say ALEA is investigating the death of an inmate at the Jackson County jail on Monday night.

Officials say it appears to be a medical issue but ALEA is investigating the death.  

The inmate who died was identified as 47-year-old Johnny Lester Townson from Rainsville. 

Townson was last arrested on October 4, 2017, on several outstanding warrants. 

Officials say, he had a heart condition. Townson was out on a pass on Monday and went to see his cardiologist in Birmingham.

Investigators say he was brought back to jail around 9 p.m. and was in a holding cell by himself when he fell over.

The autopsy will be done in Huntsville and ALEA will investigate.  

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

