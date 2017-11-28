ALEA investigating Jackson County Jail inmate death

Authorities in Jackson County say ALEA is investigating the death of an inmate at the Jackson County jail on Monday night.

Officials say it appears to be a medical issue but ALEA is investigating the death.

The inmate who died was identified as 47-year-old Johnny Lester Townson from Rainsville.

Townson was last arrested on October 4, 2017, on several outstanding warrants.

Officials say, he had a heart condition. Townson was out on a pass on Monday and went to see his cardiologist in Birmingham.

Investigators say he was brought back to jail around 9 p.m. and was in a holding cell by himself when he fell over.

The autopsy will be done in Huntsville and ALEA will investigate.

