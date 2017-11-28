Christmas for Kids toy drive begins this week - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Christmas for Kids toy drive begins this week

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) -

The 28th annual "Christmas for Kids" program is underway in the Shoals right now.

Debbie Dixon says one Christmas she spent in jail almost 30 years ago inspired her to start the program.

She says the program is used to collect money and toys for children who have a parent behind bars, to make sure they have a good Christmas.

"These children are beautiful children and they've done nothing wrong but they are affected by their parents' wrongdoing so we just want them to have the beautiful Christmas they deserve," said Dixon.

Dixon says they accept cash, but she finds people get more out of shopping for the toys themselves. 

Drop off locations for Christmas For Kids at the present time are: 

  • Champy’s Chicken, Muscle Shoals 
  • Alabama Bliss Bistro, Florence 
  • Homeside Restaurant, Petersville and Huntsville Road, Florence 
  • Momma Jean’s Restaurant, Tuscumbia

Dixon says they would like to get all sponsors before December 18!

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Roy Moore addresses crowd in Henagar

    Roy Moore addresses crowd in Henagar

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 6:45 AM EST2017-11-28 11:45:25 GMT
    Roy Moore in Henagar (Source: WAFF)Roy Moore in Henagar (Source: WAFF)

    On Tuesday night Republican candidate Roy Moore was the keynote speaker at a rally in Henagar. It was his first time making a public appearance in nearly two weeks.

    More >>

    On Tuesday night Republican candidate Roy Moore was the keynote speaker at a rally in Henagar. It was his first time making a public appearance in nearly two weeks.

    More >>

  • Washington Post: Moore accuser came to outlet with fake story

    Washington Post: Moore accuser came to outlet with fake story

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 5:05 AM EST2017-11-28 10:05:34 GMT
    (Source: WikiCommons)(Source: WikiCommons)

    The Washington Post is reporting a woman tried to push a fake story involving Roy Moore in an attempt to embarrass the news organization. The woman claimed to have a relationship with Moore in 1992. She went on to allege the relationship led to an abortion when she was a teenager. The Washington Post says it never ran her story and later confronted the woman over what it believed to be a false claim. You can read the full report on The Washington Post website. Post reporters say t...

    More >>

    The Washington Post is reporting a woman tried to push a fake story involving Roy Moore in an attempt to embarrass the news organization. The woman claimed to have a relationship with Moore in 1992. She went on to allege the relationship led to an abortion when she was a teenager. The Washington Post says it never ran her story and later confronted the woman over what it believed to be a false claim. You can read the full report on The Washington Post website. Post reporters say t...

    More >>

  • Hometown crowd cheers on Rogersville native Red Marlow on "The Voice"

    Hometown crowd cheers on Rogersville native Red Marlow on "The Voice"

    Monday, November 27 2017 11:25 PM EST2017-11-28 04:25:06 GMT
    (Source: NBC)(Source: NBC)

    Dozens of Red Marlow fans gathered in Rogersville Monday night to cheer on their native son on NBC’s “The Voice.” Marlow is in the top 11 of the competition as a member of Team Blake. >>VOTE FOR RED BEFORE 11PM MONDAY<< He belted out the classic Garth Brooks tune "The Dance," a song fans picked for him to sing. Blake Shelton called Red's performance "captivating" adding he's a "great storyteller" and sings with "simp...

    More >>

    Dozens of Red Marlow fans gathered in Rogersville Monday night to cheer on their native son on NBC’s “The Voice.” Marlow is in the top 11 of the competition as a member of Team Blake. >>VOTE FOR RED BEFORE 11PM MONDAY<< He belted out the classic Garth Brooks tune "The Dance," a song fans picked for him to sing. Blake Shelton called Red's performance "captivating" adding he's a "great storyteller" and sings with "simp...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly