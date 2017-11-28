Christmas for Kids toy drive begins this week

The 28th annual "Christmas for Kids" program is underway in the Shoals right now.

Debbie Dixon says one Christmas she spent in jail almost 30 years ago inspired her to start the program.

She says the program is used to collect money and toys for children who have a parent behind bars, to make sure they have a good Christmas.

"These children are beautiful children and they've done nothing wrong but they are affected by their parents' wrongdoing so we just want them to have the beautiful Christmas they deserve," said Dixon.

Dixon says they accept cash, but she finds people get more out of shopping for the toys themselves.

Drop off locations for Christmas For Kids at the present time are:

Champy’s Chicken, Muscle Shoals

Alabama Bliss Bistro, Florence

Homeside Restaurant, Petersville and Huntsville Road, Florence

Momma Jean’s Restaurant, Tuscumbia

Dixon says they would like to get all sponsors before December 18!

