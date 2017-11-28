Man injured after car slams into tree on Clinton Avenue

A man had to be rescued after his car slammed into a tree and a mini-fridge in the backseat pinned him against the steering wheel.

It happened around 12:45 on Tuesday morning on Clinton Avenue.

Emergency crews say they used the jaws of life to get him out.

Police say they aren't sure how this happened, but evidence suggests he fell asleep at the wheel.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

