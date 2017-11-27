VOTE: Shoals native Red Marlow performs in 'The Voice' finale

North Alabama native Red Marlow needs your vote for a chance to win NBC's "The Voice."



Marlow performed on Monday night in the first of a two-part finale.



Fans have multiple ways to vote for Marlow ahead of Tuesday's results show.



His parents, Jerry and Joyce Marlow, say their son grow up with a passion for music. They've seen the love he has for it ever since he first picked up a guitar at the age of 12.

"He has always just been blessed with talent. Really, I don't see any difference, He sings that same that he always has," Jerry Marlow said.

"So to us he's already a winner before he even went out there," said Joyce Marlow.



On social media, Marlow thanked his fans for helping get him the votes.

His friends say the rest of the country is just getting to know a great guy and singer.

“Nationally, people are getting to see what everyone here in Rogersville has known forever,” said Jason Ingram, Marlow’s best friend. “I mean you're getting to see Red for what he truly is and what his backgrounds truly are, and his humble beginnings here in Rogersville.”

