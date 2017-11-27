Shoals native Red Marlow makes Top 4 on 'The Voice'

North Alabama native Red Marlow continues his winning streak on NBC's "The Voice."

Marlow made the Top 4 contestants following a sing-off on Tuesday night's show. He made it that running after wowing the crowd with his rendition of Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High On That Mountain” Monday night. His version even hit number 5 on iTunes.

The Rogersville native will perform again in Monday night's finals on NBC.

He made the Top 10 last week with a rendition of the Garth Brooks song "The Dance," Blake Shelton called the performance "captivating," adding he's a "great storyteller" and sings with "simple, pure honesty." Jennifer Hudson was impressed with the way Marlow’s performance silenced the audience.

A crowd of Marlow's fans gathered at Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant in his hometown of Rogersville to cheer their native son to victory.





His parents, Jerry and Joyce Marlow, say their son grow up with a passion for music. They've seen the love he has for it ever since he first picked up a guitar at the age of 12.

"He has always just been blessed with talent. Really, I don't see any difference, He sings that same that he always has," Jerry Marlow said.

"So to us he's already a winner before he even went out there," said Joyce Marlow.



On social media, Marlow thanked his fans for helping get him the votes.

[WATCH: Friends cheer on Red Marlow during 'Voice' run]

His friends say the rest of the country is just getting to know a great guy and singer.

“Nationally, people are getting to see what everyone here in Rogersville has known forever,” said Jason Ingram, Marlow’s best friend. “I mean you're getting to see Red for what he truly is and what his backgrounds truly are, and his humble beginnings here in Rogersville.”

