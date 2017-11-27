Rogersville native Red Marlow makes Top 8 on 'The Voice'

A new Raycom News Network Senate Election poll conducted by Strategy Research finds Republican Roy Moore increasing his lead over Democrat Doug Jones with a week until the special election.More >>
A new Raycom News Network Senate Election poll conducted by Strategy Research finds Republican Roy Moore increasing his lead over Democrat Doug Jones with a week until the special election.More >>
A north Alabama native is making a big splash on NBC's "The Voice."More >>
A north Alabama native is making a big splash on NBC's "The Voice."More >>
A Madison woman has had her bank accounts cleared out by a convincing con artist. She says the scammers had just enough information about her to make it sound legitimate, and now she's devastated.More >>
A Madison woman has had her bank accounts cleared out by a convincing con artist. She says the scammers had just enough information about her to make it sound legitimate, and now she's devastated.More >>
The Army Materiel Command Band provided a glimpse of what's in store for the audience during their upcoming holiday concert.More >>
The Army Materiel Command Band provided a glimpse of what's in store for the audience during their upcoming holiday concert.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.More >>
The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.More >>
Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage.More >>
Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage.More >>
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.More >>
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.More >>
North Korea hates such displays of American military might at close range and claimed through its state media that the "U.S. imperialist war mongers' extremely reckless war hysteria" has put the region at risk of a nuclear war.More >>
North Korea hates such displays of American military might at close range and claimed through its state media that the "U.S. imperialist war mongers' extremely reckless war hysteria" has put the region at risk of a nuclear war.More >>
Two persons of interest, the woman’s Tinder date and her roommate, are being held in police custody on unrelated charges.More >>
Two persons of interest, the woman’s Tinder date and her roommate, are being held in police custody on unrelated charges.More >>
No more perfectly-posed Christmas cards for this family. A brutally-honest mom describes her family in this year's holiday card.More >>
No more perfectly-posed Christmas cards for this family. A brutally-honest mom describes her family in this year's holiday card.More >>
A Pearl City man suffered suffered severe injuries to his mouth when an E-cigarette exploded in his mouth.More >>
A Pearl City man suffered suffered severe injuries to his mouth when an E-cigarette exploded in his mouth.More >>