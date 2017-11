Rogersville native Red Marlow makes top 10 on 'The Voice'

A north Alabama native is making a big splash on NBC's "The Voice."

Country singer Red Marlow was voted into the top 10 contestants Tuesday night. His rendition of the Garth Brooks song "The Dance" was a fan favorite. It was the fans who picked out the song.

Blake Shelton called Marlow's performance "captivating," adding he's a "great storyteller" and sings with "simple, pure honesty." Jennifer Hudson was impressed with the way Marlow’s performance silenced the audience.

A crowd of Marlow's fans gathered at Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant in his hometown of Rogersville to cheer their native son to victory.

Jerry and Joyce Marlow saw Red grow up with a passion for music. They've seen the love he has for it ever since he first picked up a guitar at the age of 12.

"He has always just been blessed with talent. Really, I don't see any difference, He sings that same that he always has," Jerry Marlow said.

"So to us he's already a winner before he even went out there," said Joyce Marlow.



Just like that @redmarlow is in the Top 10 on the Voice! His family and friends in Rogersville are celebrating! Hear reaction from them tonight at 10 @waff48 pic.twitter.com/xKFi0kw9aX — Lauren Scharf WAFF (@LaurenScharfTV) November 29, 2017

On social media, Marlow thanked his fans for helping get him the votes.

His friends say the rest of the country is just getting to know a great guy and singer.

“Nationally, people are getting to see what everyone here in Rogersville has known forever,” said Jason Ingram, Marlow’s best friend. “I mean you're getting to see Red for what he truly is and what his backgrounds truly are, and his humble beginnings here in Rogersville.”

