Hometown crowd cheers on Rogersville native Red Marlow on "The Voice"

Dozens of Red Marlow fans gathered in Rogersville Monday night to cheer on their native son on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Marlow is in the top 11 of the competition as a member of Team Blake.

He belted out the classic Garth Brooks tune "The Dance," a song fans picked for him to sing.

Blake Shelton called Red's performance "captivating" adding he's a "great storyteller" and sings with "simple, pure honesty."

Jennifer Hudson was impressed with the way Marlow’s performance silenced the audience.

His friends say the rest of the country is just getting to know a great guy and singer.

“Nationally, people are getting to see what everyone here in Rogersville has known forever,” said Jason Ingram, Marlow’s best friend. “I mean you're getting to see Red for what he truly is and what his backgrounds truly are, and his humble beginnings here in Rogersville.”

Results will be revealed at 7 p.m. on NBC’s “The Voice” which you can watch on WAFF 48.

Another watch party for those results is happening at Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant in Rogersville Tuesday night.

