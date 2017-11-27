Roy Moore addresses crowd in Henagar

On Tuesday night Republican candidate Roy Moore was the keynote speaker at a rally in Henagar. It was his first time making a public appearance in nearly two weeks.

Moore discussed the sexual misconduct allegations made against him, what he says he'll do if elected and the real reason he says he believes politicians on both sides of the political spectrum don't want him in Washington.

He said he believes he’s united the parties in a "strange" way. He said many Democrats and Republicans oppose him.

"They're aware of my past. They're aware I’m difficult to manage. I don't follow the people, I have my own mind. They don't want that.They don't want that in Washington whether its democrat or republican," he said.

Roy Moore didn't leave any kind of elephant in the room. He spoke *directly about the sexual misconduct allegations, saying originally that the timing of the allegations was odd. He then said it wasn’t odd at all, but rather politics.

"The truth is this isn't really odd at all. It's just dirty politics."

Moore said he's being attacked.

"Politicians stop at nothing. They publish false polls, they go to false attacks. why are they doing this? I’m going to tell you why. They're trying to hide the issues which face people in this country and state they want to be resolved."

Finally, Moore spoke about the things he promises he'll do if he wins the race and heads to Washington.

“I think I know how to strengthen the military and it isn't by putting transgender troops and opposing trump's ban on transgender troops in the military," he said. Moore got a standing ovation for that and went on to talk about how he wouldn't fund planned parenthood, and he'd work to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48