Roy Moore addresses crowd in Henagar - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Roy Moore addresses crowd in Henagar

By Leah Jordan, Reporter
Connect
Roy Moore in Henagar (Source: WAFF) Roy Moore in Henagar (Source: WAFF)
HENAGAR, AL (WAFF) -

On Tuesday night Republican candidate Roy Moore was the keynote speaker at a rally in Henagar. It was his first time making a public appearance in nearly two weeks.

Moore discussed the sexual misconduct allegations made against him, what he says he'll do if elected and the real reason he says he believes politicians on both sides of the political spectrum don't want him in Washington.

He said he believes he’s united the parties in a "strange" way. He said many Democrats and Republicans oppose him.

"They're aware of my past. They're aware I’m difficult to manage. I don't follow the people, I have my own mind. They don't want that.They don't want that in Washington whether its democrat or republican," he said.   

Roy Moore didn't leave any kind of elephant in the room. He spoke *directly about the sexual misconduct allegations, saying originally that the timing of the allegations was odd. He then said it wasn’t odd at all, but rather politics.

"The truth is this isn't really odd at all. It's just dirty politics."

Moore said he's being attacked.

"Politicians stop at nothing. They publish false polls, they go to false attacks. why are they doing this? I’m going to tell you why. They're trying to hide the issues which face people in this country and state they want to be resolved."

Finally, Moore spoke about the things he promises he'll do if he wins the race and heads to Washington.

“I think I know how to strengthen the military and it isn't by putting transgender troops and opposing trump's ban on transgender troops in the military," he said. Moore got a standing ovation for that and went on to talk about how he wouldn't fund planned parenthood, and he'd work to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Roy Moore addresses crowd in Henagar

    Roy Moore addresses crowd in Henagar

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 6:45 AM EST2017-11-28 11:45:25 GMT
    Roy Moore in Henagar (Source: WAFF)Roy Moore in Henagar (Source: WAFF)

    On Tuesday night Republican candidate Roy Moore was the keynote speaker at a rally in Henagar. It was his first time making a public appearance in nearly two weeks.

    More >>

    On Tuesday night Republican candidate Roy Moore was the keynote speaker at a rally in Henagar. It was his first time making a public appearance in nearly two weeks.

    More >>

  • Washington Post: Moore accuser came to outlet with fake story

    Washington Post: Moore accuser came to outlet with fake story

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 5:05 AM EST2017-11-28 10:05:34 GMT
    (Source: WikiCommons)(Source: WikiCommons)

    The Washington Post is reporting a woman tried to push a fake story involving Roy Moore in an attempt to embarrass the news organization. The woman claimed to have a relationship with Moore in 1992. She went on to allege the relationship led to an abortion when she was a teenager. The Washington Post says it never ran her story and later confronted the woman over what it believed to be a false claim. You can read the full report on The Washington Post website. Post reporters say t...

    More >>

    The Washington Post is reporting a woman tried to push a fake story involving Roy Moore in an attempt to embarrass the news organization. The woman claimed to have a relationship with Moore in 1992. She went on to allege the relationship led to an abortion when she was a teenager. The Washington Post says it never ran her story and later confronted the woman over what it believed to be a false claim. You can read the full report on The Washington Post website. Post reporters say t...

    More >>

  • Hometown crowd cheers on Rogersville native Red Marlow on "The Voice"

    Hometown crowd cheers on Rogersville native Red Marlow on "The Voice"

    Monday, November 27 2017 11:25 PM EST2017-11-28 04:25:06 GMT
    (Source: NBC)(Source: NBC)

    Dozens of Red Marlow fans gathered in Rogersville Monday night to cheer on their native son on NBC’s “The Voice.” Marlow is in the top 11 of the competition as a member of Team Blake. >>VOTE FOR RED BEFORE 11PM MONDAY<< He belted out the classic Garth Brooks tune "The Dance," a song fans picked for him to sing. Blake Shelton called Red's performance "captivating" adding he's a "great storyteller" and sings with "simp...

    More >>

    Dozens of Red Marlow fans gathered in Rogersville Monday night to cheer on their native son on NBC’s “The Voice.” Marlow is in the top 11 of the competition as a member of Team Blake. >>VOTE FOR RED BEFORE 11PM MONDAY<< He belted out the classic Garth Brooks tune "The Dance," a song fans picked for him to sing. Blake Shelton called Red's performance "captivating" adding he's a "great storyteller" and sings with "simp...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly