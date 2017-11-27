Washington Post: Moore accuser came to outlet with fake story

The Washington Post is reporting a woman tried to push a fake story involving Roy Moore in an attempt to embarrass the news organization.

The woman claimed to have a relationship with Moore in 1992. She went on to allege the relationship led to an abortion when she was a teenager.

The Washington Post says it never ran her story and later confronted the woman over what it believed to be a false claim.

Post reporters say they witnessed the woman walking to and from the New York offices of Project Veritas. The Project Veritas organization's website says its mission is to "investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical and transparent society."

The group released a video on Thursday claiming to expose political biases within the Washington Post. The video makes no mention of Roy Moore or the woman mentioned in the Post's report.

