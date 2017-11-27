Toomer’s Corner cleanup underway, Auburn fans hope to do it all - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Toomer’s Corner cleanup underway, Auburn fans hope to do it all over again

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WAFF) -

It’s a very big job, but crews have been out since early morning, working to clean up the celebratory mess remaining at Toomer’s Corner.

No. 6 Auburn stunned No. 1 Alabama in the Iron Bowl on Saturday afternoon. It was their first win since the stunning “Kick Six” finish in 2013.

The Tigers defeated the formerly undefeated Tide, winning 26-14, with the loss likely eliminating Alabama from College Football Playoff contention.  

Following the game, fans descended en masse at the intersection of College St. and Magnolia Ave. to toilet paper the famous oak trees of Toomer’s Corner.

It looked like a winter wonderland at dawn Sunday, with billowing toilet paper standing in for snow.

A post shared by WAFF 48 News (@waff48) on

The cleanup should be complete in the coming days. Of course, they may have to do it all over again next week. 

For the second time this season, Auburn is set to face Georgia. Only this time, an SEC Championship is on the line.

Earlier this month the Tigers knocked out the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs in a season-defining blowout for both teams.

This weekend will mark the 122nd game between Auburn and Georgia since first meeting in 1892.

It’s the first same-season rematch in the history of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. 

The Auburn faithful now wait hopefully, toilet paper in hand, hoping to have an opportunity to roll the oaks again in a few days--and then maybe again a couple of more times come January. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Roy Moore addresses crowd in Henagar

    Roy Moore addresses crowd in Henagar

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 6:45 AM EST2017-11-28 11:45:25 GMT
    Roy Moore in Henagar (Source: WAFF)Roy Moore in Henagar (Source: WAFF)

    On Tuesday night Republican candidate Roy Moore was the keynote speaker at a rally in Henagar. It was his first time making a public appearance in nearly two weeks.

    More >>

    On Tuesday night Republican candidate Roy Moore was the keynote speaker at a rally in Henagar. It was his first time making a public appearance in nearly two weeks.

    More >>

  • Washington Post: Moore accuser came to outlet with fake story

    Washington Post: Moore accuser came to outlet with fake story

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 5:05 AM EST2017-11-28 10:05:34 GMT
    (Source: WikiCommons)(Source: WikiCommons)

    The Washington Post is reporting a woman tried to push a fake story involving Roy Moore in an attempt to embarrass the news organization. The woman claimed to have a relationship with Moore in 1992. She went on to allege the relationship led to an abortion when she was a teenager. The Washington Post says it never ran her story and later confronted the woman over what it believed to be a false claim. You can read the full report on The Washington Post website. Post reporters say t...

    More >>

    The Washington Post is reporting a woman tried to push a fake story involving Roy Moore in an attempt to embarrass the news organization. The woman claimed to have a relationship with Moore in 1992. She went on to allege the relationship led to an abortion when she was a teenager. The Washington Post says it never ran her story and later confronted the woman over what it believed to be a false claim. You can read the full report on The Washington Post website. Post reporters say t...

    More >>

  • Hometown crowd cheers on Rogersville native Red Marlow on "The Voice"

    Hometown crowd cheers on Rogersville native Red Marlow on "The Voice"

    Monday, November 27 2017 11:25 PM EST2017-11-28 04:25:06 GMT
    (Source: NBC)(Source: NBC)

    Dozens of Red Marlow fans gathered in Rogersville Monday night to cheer on their native son on NBC’s “The Voice.” Marlow is in the top 11 of the competition as a member of Team Blake. >>VOTE FOR RED BEFORE 11PM MONDAY<< He belted out the classic Garth Brooks tune "The Dance," a song fans picked for him to sing. Blake Shelton called Red's performance "captivating" adding he's a "great storyteller" and sings with "simp...

    More >>

    Dozens of Red Marlow fans gathered in Rogersville Monday night to cheer on their native son on NBC’s “The Voice.” Marlow is in the top 11 of the competition as a member of Team Blake. >>VOTE FOR RED BEFORE 11PM MONDAY<< He belted out the classic Garth Brooks tune "The Dance," a song fans picked for him to sing. Blake Shelton called Red's performance "captivating" adding he's a "great storyteller" and sings with "simp...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly