Toomer’s Corner cleanup underway, Auburn fans hope to do it all over again

It’s a very big job, but crews have been out since early morning, working to clean up the celebratory mess remaining at Toomer’s Corner.

No. 6 Auburn stunned No. 1 Alabama in the Iron Bowl on Saturday afternoon. It was their first win since the stunning “Kick Six” finish in 2013.

The Tigers defeated the formerly undefeated Tide, winning 26-14, with the loss likely eliminating Alabama from College Football Playoff contention.

Following the game, fans descended en masse at the intersection of College St. and Magnolia Ave. to toilet paper the famous oak trees of Toomer’s Corner.

It looked like a winter wonderland at dawn Sunday, with billowing toilet paper standing in for snow.

The cleanup should be complete in the coming days. Of course, they may have to do it all over again next week.

For the second time this season, Auburn is set to face Georgia. Only this time, an SEC Championship is on the line.

Earlier this month the Tigers knocked out the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs in a season-defining blowout for both teams.

This weekend will mark the 122nd game between Auburn and Georgia since first meeting in 1892.

It’s the first same-season rematch in the history of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

The Auburn faithful now wait hopefully, toilet paper in hand, hoping to have an opportunity to roll the oaks again in a few days--and then maybe again a couple of more times come January.

