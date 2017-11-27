New technology will help keep Lauderdale Co. law enforcement saf - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

New technology will help keep Lauderdale Co. law enforcement safe

By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
Connect
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said when a deputy goes on a call, unless someone has been to the residence before, they don't know about the dramatics of what is going on.

"They don't know if there are weapons in the house, there is a history of domestic violence, or anger issues or what," the sheriff said.

"Unless deputies have been to a particular residence before and remember something about it, they're going in blind."

Singleton said that is all about to change when the county incorporates Spillman Technologies into the Sheriff's Department computer system.

"It's really a good system for law enforcement," said Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan.

Lauderdale 911 dispatchers, which is under Grabryan's direction, provide all radio communications for the Sheriff's Department.

Spillman Technologies Inc., provides public safety software products, training, support and services, with more than 1,900 agencies in 43 states.

Singleton included new Spillman technology in his 2018 budget. The commission is expected to approve a contract Monday to have the new system installed.

"It's looking like it will be late spring or early summer before we get it installed and going online," Singleton said. "The problem is, there are so many different agencies going to this system, we've got to get in line."

He said the cost of the system, which includes installation and training, is around $200,000.

Grabryan said the system will allow deputies to be able to get complete backgrounds and history of individuals while in the field.

"They can connect to other agencies with Spillmann so they can check involvements on someone in south Alabama," Grabryan said. "It will allow them to check local records as well as pull up mapping to locations in the region."

Lauderdale County Commissioner Brad Holmes, a lieutenant with the Florence Police Department, said the safety aspect is invaluable.

"Now, if they stop someone, all they have to go on is the person's driver's license, to know if it is current or revoked," Holmes said. "With Spillman, they can get a person's criminal history within seconds. Also, if they stop someone they can see if that person is wanted somewhere else."

He said the detention center uses Spillman as well as Florence, and all agencies in Colbert County. "And Huntsville and Madison are looking at going to it."

Deputies will be able to fill out reports from their cars and submit them to supervisors.

"They have to come into the courthouse now to submit the reports. This is going to be much more efficient," Holmes said. "It will keep deputies on the road more."

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Roy Moore addresses crowd in Henagar

    Roy Moore addresses crowd in Henagar

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 6:45 AM EST2017-11-28 11:45:25 GMT
    Roy Moore in Henagar (Source: WAFF)Roy Moore in Henagar (Source: WAFF)

    On Tuesday night Republican candidate Roy Moore was the keynote speaker at a rally in Henagar. It was his first time making a public appearance in nearly two weeks.

    More >>

    On Tuesday night Republican candidate Roy Moore was the keynote speaker at a rally in Henagar. It was his first time making a public appearance in nearly two weeks.

    More >>

  • Washington Post: Moore accuser came to outlet with fake story

    Washington Post: Moore accuser came to outlet with fake story

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 5:05 AM EST2017-11-28 10:05:34 GMT
    (Source: WikiCommons)(Source: WikiCommons)

    The Washington Post is reporting a woman tried to push a fake story involving Roy Moore in an attempt to embarrass the news organization. The woman claimed to have a relationship with Moore in 1992. She went on to allege the relationship led to an abortion when she was a teenager. The Washington Post says it never ran her story and later confronted the woman over what it believed to be a false claim. You can read the full report on The Washington Post website. Post reporters say t...

    More >>

    The Washington Post is reporting a woman tried to push a fake story involving Roy Moore in an attempt to embarrass the news organization. The woman claimed to have a relationship with Moore in 1992. She went on to allege the relationship led to an abortion when she was a teenager. The Washington Post says it never ran her story and later confronted the woman over what it believed to be a false claim. You can read the full report on The Washington Post website. Post reporters say t...

    More >>

  • Hometown crowd cheers on Rogersville native Red Marlow on "The Voice"

    Hometown crowd cheers on Rogersville native Red Marlow on "The Voice"

    Monday, November 27 2017 11:25 PM EST2017-11-28 04:25:06 GMT
    (Source: NBC)(Source: NBC)

    Dozens of Red Marlow fans gathered in Rogersville Monday night to cheer on their native son on NBC’s “The Voice.” Marlow is in the top 11 of the competition as a member of Team Blake. >>VOTE FOR RED BEFORE 11PM MONDAY<< He belted out the classic Garth Brooks tune "The Dance," a song fans picked for him to sing. Blake Shelton called Red's performance "captivating" adding he's a "great storyteller" and sings with "simp...

    More >>

    Dozens of Red Marlow fans gathered in Rogersville Monday night to cheer on their native son on NBC’s “The Voice.” Marlow is in the top 11 of the competition as a member of Team Blake. >>VOTE FOR RED BEFORE 11PM MONDAY<< He belted out the classic Garth Brooks tune "The Dance," a song fans picked for him to sing. Blake Shelton called Red's performance "captivating" adding he's a "great storyteller" and sings with "simp...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly