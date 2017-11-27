Lauderdale Co. man shot in weekend domestic dispute

On Tuesday night Republican candidate Roy Moore was the keynote speaker at a rally in Henagar. It was his first time making a public appearance in nearly two weeks.More >>
The Washington Post is reporting a woman tried to push a fake story involving Roy Moore in an attempt to embarrass the news organization. The woman claimed to have a relationship with Moore in 1992. She went on to allege the relationship led to an abortion when she was a teenager. The Washington Post says it never ran her story and later confronted the woman over what it believed to be a false claim. You can read the full report on The Washington Post website. Post reporters say t...More >>
Dozens of Red Marlow fans gathered in Rogersville Monday night to cheer on their native son on NBC’s “The Voice.” Marlow is in the top 11 of the competition as a member of Team Blake. >>VOTE FOR RED BEFORE 11PM MONDAY<< He belted out the classic Garth Brooks tune "The Dance," a song fans picked for him to sing. Blake Shelton called Red's performance "captivating" adding he's a "great storyteller" and sings with "simp...More >>
In case you haven’t heard, a north Alabama native is among the top 11 contestants on the NBC’s popular singing competition show “The Voice.”More >>
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic incident that occurred Sunday evening and ended with a man being shot in the elbow.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.More >>
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.More >>
A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
Because the judge felt both teens were remorseful and didn't intend to kill the victim, they won't be sent to prison. They both will receive counseling at the Youth Treatment Facility.More >>
The heartbreaking loss of the 6-year old boy whose battle against cancer touched the community has now been made more painful by a possible scammer.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
A deadly car crash south of Macon killed two Georgia Southern students - who were also brothers - early Sunday morning.More >>
