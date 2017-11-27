Traffic stop in Decatur leads to multiple drug arrests - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Traffic stop in Decatur leads to multiple drug arrests

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

Police say three Decatur men in a car pulled over for a routine traffic stop are now facing much more serious charges.  

According to the Decatur Police Department, Kyrus Clay, 24, was the driver of the vehicle. He was found to be in possession of marijuana, a pistol and a stolen AK-47.

The other two occupants, Quenton Clay, 23, and Daquan Langford, 23, were both found to be in possession of marijuana.

All three suspects were arrested at the scene and booked into the Morgan County Jail.

While being processed at the jail, Langford was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a digital scale.

Kyrus Clay’s bond was set at $2,000. Quenton Clay’s bond was set at $500.

Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell requested Daquan Langford be held without bond.

At the time of his arrest, Langford already out on bond ahead of an upcoming trial for shooting into an occupied dwelling.

