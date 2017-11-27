Relatives wish deadly officer-involved shooting could have been avoided

The family of a man who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Huntsville police says they’re heartbroken, especially now that they’re coping with such a loss over the holidays.

The officer-involved shooting was the result of a domestic call escalated Sunday night at the home of William Freddy Carter Jr., 31.

Relatives were visibly upset Monday morning as they gathered at the house in the 100 block Savoy Circle, a quiet neighborhood off Old Gurley Rd., where Carter lived with his mother.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance just after 7 p.m. Sunday. The department received calls from neighbors who said a dispute between a mother and son had spilled out into the yard.

When police arrived, Carter was inside the house. Relatives say his mother was no longer there when officers got on the scene.

“Carter shot the first officer as he entered the room. The wounded officer then returned fire shooting Carter,” said Huntsville P.D. spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Ware in a press release.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene. The wounded officer was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and released.

“The wounded officer is a six-year veteran and is at home recovering with his family. We will not be releasing the officer’s name at this time to allow him to recover in peace. The case is still under investigation and all of the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave,” Sgt. Ware said.

Carter’s family is now dealing with the devastating aftermath. They say they have a lot of questions about the deadly chain of events.

“It’s terrible. I’m sure my sister has some questions she’d like to ask the authorities at the proper time. We’ll try to look into the situation and see what it warrants from that point on,” said Derril Robertson, Carter’s uncle.

They also addressed rumors circulating about the incident.

“Someone actually said they heard that he went outside with the shotgun. That’s false. He never went out of the house. There’s things flying around out there for sure,” Robertson stated.

“He lived here with his momma. He was taking care of his momma,” Carter’s cousin added. “He was like a brother to me.”

Relatives say they wish the situation could have been de-escalated so that it did not end in the loss of life.

“One question in my mind is protocol in situations like this. A young man locked himself in the house. He did have a little mental problems,” Robertson said.

He continued, “Do you try to talk him out of the house? Do you try to reason with him, work with him, see if you can get him to come out or do you just blaze in there and shoot him?”

Carter has a long history of criminal charges in Madison County.

Records show 17 arrests dating back to 2006, including drug possession and carrying a concealed weapon.

Five arrests since 2012 were for domestic violence, violating a restraining order, drug possession and hunting without a license.

Carter’s family regrets that the incident at his home Sunday night had to end in tragedy and they wonder why there were no efforts to negotiate with him.

“It appears to me that a person locked in the house with nobody in there, no one in harm’s way that we don’t settle down, take a little time and try to talk him out of there,” his uncle stated.

“He was fairly reasonable and he might could have possibly been talked out of there.”

