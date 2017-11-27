‘The Voice’ viewing party tonight in the Shoals for local contes - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

‘The Voice’ viewing party tonight in the Shoals for local contestant

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Facebook.com/RedMarlowMusic) (Source: Facebook.com/RedMarlowMusic)
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) -

In case you haven’t heard, a north Alabama native is among the top 11 contestants on the NBC’s popular singing competition show “The Voice.”

Red Marlow is a country singer from Rogersville who advanced last week, one of three challengers on Team Blake.

[READ MORE: Shoals native among top 11 contestants on ‘The Voice’]

The competition continues tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC, which you can watch from the viewing party at the Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant in Rogersville.

Marlow’s friends and family are hosting a viewing party tonight that begins at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public and fans are encouraged to attend.

Marlow and the other contestants will sing live on the show tonight before voting opens.

Voting will continue throughout Monday night and into Tuesday, ahead of the live results show.

Today, Marlow posted a video on his Facebook page explaining how to vote.

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Roy Moore addresses crowd in Henagar

    Roy Moore addresses crowd in Henagar

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 6:45 AM EST2017-11-28 11:45:25 GMT
    Roy Moore in Henagar (Source: WAFF)Roy Moore in Henagar (Source: WAFF)

    On Tuesday night Republican candidate Roy Moore was the keynote speaker at a rally in Henagar. It was his first time making a public appearance in nearly two weeks.

    More >>

    On Tuesday night Republican candidate Roy Moore was the keynote speaker at a rally in Henagar. It was his first time making a public appearance in nearly two weeks.

    More >>

  • Washington Post: Moore accuser came to outlet with fake story

    Washington Post: Moore accuser came to outlet with fake story

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 5:05 AM EST2017-11-28 10:05:34 GMT
    (Source: WikiCommons)(Source: WikiCommons)

    The Washington Post is reporting a woman tried to push a fake story involving Roy Moore in an attempt to embarrass the news organization. The woman claimed to have a relationship with Moore in 1992. She went on to allege the relationship led to an abortion when she was a teenager. The Washington Post says it never ran her story and later confronted the woman over what it believed to be a false claim. You can read the full report on The Washington Post website. Post reporters say t...

    More >>

    The Washington Post is reporting a woman tried to push a fake story involving Roy Moore in an attempt to embarrass the news organization. The woman claimed to have a relationship with Moore in 1992. She went on to allege the relationship led to an abortion when she was a teenager. The Washington Post says it never ran her story and later confronted the woman over what it believed to be a false claim. You can read the full report on The Washington Post website. Post reporters say t...

    More >>

  • Hometown crowd cheers on Rogersville native Red Marlow on "The Voice"

    Hometown crowd cheers on Rogersville native Red Marlow on "The Voice"

    Monday, November 27 2017 11:25 PM EST2017-11-28 04:25:06 GMT
    (Source: NBC)(Source: NBC)

    Dozens of Red Marlow fans gathered in Rogersville Monday night to cheer on their native son on NBC’s “The Voice.” Marlow is in the top 11 of the competition as a member of Team Blake. >>VOTE FOR RED BEFORE 11PM MONDAY<< He belted out the classic Garth Brooks tune "The Dance," a song fans picked for him to sing. Blake Shelton called Red's performance "captivating" adding he's a "great storyteller" and sings with "simp...

    More >>

    Dozens of Red Marlow fans gathered in Rogersville Monday night to cheer on their native son on NBC’s “The Voice.” Marlow is in the top 11 of the competition as a member of Team Blake. >>VOTE FOR RED BEFORE 11PM MONDAY<< He belted out the classic Garth Brooks tune "The Dance," a song fans picked for him to sing. Blake Shelton called Red's performance "captivating" adding he's a "great storyteller" and sings with "simp...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly