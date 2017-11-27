‘The Voice’ viewing party tonight in the Shoals for local contestant

In case you haven’t heard, a north Alabama native is among the top 11 contestants on the NBC’s popular singing competition show “The Voice.”

Red Marlow is a country singer from Rogersville who advanced last week, one of three challengers on Team Blake.

The competition continues tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC, which you can watch from the viewing party at the Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant in Rogersville.

Marlow’s friends and family are hosting a viewing party tonight that begins at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public and fans are encouraged to attend.

Marlow and the other contestants will sing live on the show tonight before voting opens.

Voting will continue throughout Monday night and into Tuesday, ahead of the live results show.

Today, Marlow posted a video on his Facebook page explaining how to vote.

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 7 p.m.

