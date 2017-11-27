Your real Christmas tree is probably full of bugs

The annual debate between real tree people and fake tree people is currently heating up across social media.

Real tree devotees tend to be quite passionate about their stance, but those who prefer the ease of an artificial display are about to be gifted a convincing new argument.

According to the pest control company Safer Brand, as many as 25,000 bugs could be lurking in your fresh tree.

The most common bugs that survive are aphids, spiders, mites and bark beetles.

The good news is that most of the bugs aren’t dangerous and will eventually die, but that doesn’t mean you want them in your home.

A thorough inspection before buying could help prevent an unexpected infestation.

The company suggests people who buy a real tree leave it in a garage for a few days and shake it out before bringing it inside.

