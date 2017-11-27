Ft. Payne man charged with drug trafficking

On the night of Nov. 23, Ft. Payne police attempted to stop Christopher Adam Berry, 40, who was driving a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle.

Seeking to evade law enforcement, Berry made several improper turns, ran several stop signs and recklessly passed numerous vehicles before crashing on a curved portion of 3rd St.

Upon his arrest, Berry was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and 42 grams of cocaine.

Berry was subsequently charged with drug trafficking, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and a host of driving citations.

This is his second drug-related arrest in three months. In early Augustin, Berry was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession and distribution.

The August arrest also came after a failed attempt to elude police.

