Today is the deadline for voter registration in Alabama US Senate race

Are you registered to vote in the upcoming December 12 election for U.S. Senate in Alabama?

Monday, November 27 is the last day to register to vote in the December 12 election for U.S. Senate in Alabama.

Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones will face off in the election to fill the Senate seat which was previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

If you haven't already registered, you can register in person at your local registrar's office until 5 p.m. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is December 7. Absentee ballots must be returned by December 11.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on December 12.

To see if you are already registered visit Alabama Votes .

