Officers return to active duty following fatal Huntsville shooting

The Huntsville police officers involved in a fatal shooting have been cleared by an Incident Review Board.



William Freddy Carter Jr. was killed on November 26 after officers responded to a home off Savoy Circle.



Authorities were responding to a domestic dispute call between a mother and a son.



Investigators say Carter shot at an officer as police entered the building. The wounded officer returned fire and killed Carter.

#BREAKING HPD has identified the suspect who died in last nights officer involved shooting as 31 l-year-old William Freddy Carter. I’ll have more info on @waff48 at noon — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) November 27, 2017

The officer's identity was not released, but he was described as a six-year veteran.



All officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave following the shooting.



The officers have now returned to active duty.



A statement from the Huntsville Police Department read:

The Incident Review Board examined all the evidence and found the actions of the officers involved to be consistent with the laws of the State of Alabama and departmental policy.

The Incident Review Board is comprised of members from the Madison County District Attorney's Office, The City of Huntsville's Legal Department, the Citizens Police Advisory Council and the Huntsville Police Department.



Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48