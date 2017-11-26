Officer released from hospital after being shot, suspect killed

A Huntsville police officer is recovering after he was shot by a suspect on Sunday night on Savoy Circle off of Old Gurley Road just before 7 p.m.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed that the officer was taken to the Trauma Services at Huntsville Hospital.

Investigators say officers were called to a home on a domestic call made by a woman on Savoy Circle when gunfire was exchanged. Investigators aren't sure who fired first.

"It's not known what relationship the man who was killed had with the woman who called 911. We don't know the specifics of this yet, there is much to be sorted out, but, in general terms, domestic calls can be among the most dangerous situations police officers face," said Huntsville police Sgt Jonathan Ware.

Huntsville police say one officer was struck once in the lower extremity area and the male suspect was shot and killed and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that officer is expected to be okay and was released from the hospital on Monday morning.

We will continue to update this story with more details as soon as we get them confirmed.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48