Officer released from hospital after being shot, suspect killed

Jarrett Stidham passed for 237 yards and ran for a fourth-quarter touchdown and No. 6 Auburn beat top-ranked Alabama 26-14 Saturday with a berth in the Southeastern Conference title game on the line.?More >>
Traffic on Memorial Pkwy. is moving normally in both directions after an accident just before noon shut down for over five hours.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey reports a small earthquake was detected in north Alabama in the early morning hours of Saturday.More >>
Every day, someone in the Tennessee Valley will hear the difficult news that they are facing a terminal illness. That kind of news can shake a family to its core. But one couple in Madison is calling a grim diagnosis a blessing.More >>
The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Witnesses say the suspect walked into the store with his hands up, brandishing the gun, as he yelled and screamed.More >>
The device, marketed as a bark deterrent, produces a high frequency tone that only dogs and young people can hear.More >>
Mullen is 69-46 as the Bulldogs’ head coach, six wins shy of tying Jackie Sherrill’s all-time mark for most career wins at the school.More >>
There is no vaccine to prevent RSV infection yet, but scientists are working to develop one.More >>
It's something you might not expect on church grounds: a repair shop.More >>
Musician Nick Lachey turned to his Twitter followers for help tracking down the suspect who shot an employee at his downtown Cincinnati bar on Thanksgiving morning.More >>
