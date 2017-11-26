Missing Fayetteville woman located

The Fayetteville Police Department says a woman who went missing on Friday has been found.

It was reported Lorena Nicole “Nicki” Thompson is a 23-year-old left her residence in Fayetteville on Friday, Nov. 24.

On Sunday night, Fayetteville police said she had been found and is safe.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48