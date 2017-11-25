Memorial Pkwy. reopened after earlier accident

Update:

Traffic on Memorial Pkwy. is moving normally in both directions after an accident just before noon shut down for over five hours.

Previous:

Just before noon an accident on Memorial Pkwy. knocked out power from Oakwood Ave south to I-565 and from Pulaski Pike east to Washington St., including the WAFF 48 News studio.

Traffic on Memorial Pkwy. near the intersection of University Dr. is still delayed, though Huntsville Utilities reports power has been fully restored.

SERVICE RESTORED - North Huntsville following a vehicle wreck that struck a utility pole on Memorial Pwky near University Drive which caused the power outage. pic.twitter.com/UlNm4H33jU — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) November 25, 2017

Motorists should avoid the area if at all possible.

