Memorial Pkwy. reopened after earlier accident

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Update: 

Traffic on Memorial Pkwy. is moving normally in both directions after an accident just before noon shut down for over five hours. 

Previous: 

Just before noon an accident on Memorial Pkwy. knocked out power from Oakwood Ave south to I-565 and from Pulaski Pike east to Washington St., including the WAFF 48 News studio. 

Traffic on Memorial Pkwy. near the intersection of University Dr. is still delayed, though Huntsville Utilities reports power has been fully restored. 

Motorists should avoid the area if at all possible. 

Click here to see the current outage map. 

