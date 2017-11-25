Memorial Pkwy. partially reopened after earlier accident

No. 6 Auburn hosts No. 1 Alabama in the 82nd Iron Bowl today.More >>
No. 6 Auburn hosts No. 1 Alabama in the 82nd Iron Bowl today.More >>
Traffic on Memorial Pkwy. is still delayed from an earlier accident. The access roads have been reopened in both directions, but the main lanes are still shut down.More >>
Traffic on Memorial Pkwy. is still delayed from an earlier accident. The access roads have been reopened in both directions, but the main lanes are still shut down.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey reports a small earthquake was detected in north Alabama in the early morning hours of Saturday.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey reports a small earthquake was detected in north Alabama in the early morning hours of Saturday.More >>
Every day, someone in the Tennessee Valley will hear the difficult news that they are facing a terminal illness. That kind of news can shake a family to its core. But one couple in Madison is calling a grim diagnosis a blessing.More >>
Every day, someone in the Tennessee Valley will hear the difficult news that they are facing a terminal illness. That kind of news can shake a family to its core. But one couple in Madison is calling a grim diagnosis a blessing.More >>
Many people will hit traffic while visiting family on Thanksgiving, but what about everyday traffic woes? WAFF 48 News looked at a highway thousands travel every day: Highway 72.More >>
Many people will hit traffic while visiting family on Thanksgiving, but what about everyday traffic woes? WAFF 48 News looked at a highway thousands travel every day: Highway 72.More >>
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.More >>
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.More >>
Investigators said the girl got pregnant and gave birth in September, and deputies are concerned there could be more victims.More >>
Investigators said the girl got pregnant and gave birth in September, and deputies are concerned there could be more victims.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
He ended up covering 62 orders - not everyone's, but still a whopping $10,780 worth.More >>
He ended up covering 62 orders - not everyone's, but still a whopping $10,780 worth.More >>
A billionaire was blocked on Molokai on Friday after he tried to visit with his multimillion dollar yacht.More >>
A billionaire was blocked on Molokai on Friday after he tried to visit with his multimillion dollar yacht.More >>