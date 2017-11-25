Iron Bowl 2017: Alabama upset, Auburn wins 26-14

No. 6 Auburn hosts No. 1 Alabama in the 82nd Iron Bowl today.

The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. and will air on CBS.

Alabama leads in the all-time series, 45-35-1, having won three-straight since that storied ‘Kick Six’ in 2013, which sent Auburn to the SEC Championship in the most dramatic of fashions.

This year also marks the first time the Tide and Tigers have met with the SEC title on the line since that epic game in 2013.

The winner of the Iron Bowl will face Georgia next week in Atlanta, with a coveted spot in the CFB Playoff on the line.

