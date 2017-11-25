Iron Bowl 2017: Alabama upset, Auburn wins 26-14

Jarrett Stidham passed for 237 yards and ran for a fourth-quarter touchdown and No. 6 Auburn beat top-ranked Alabama 26-14 Saturday with a berth in the Southeastern Conference title game on the line.?More >>
Traffic on Memorial Pkwy. is moving normally in both directions after an accident just before noon shut down for over five hours.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey reports a small earthquake was detected in north Alabama in the early morning hours of Saturday.More >>
Every day, someone in the Tennessee Valley will hear the difficult news that they are facing a terminal illness. That kind of news can shake a family to its core. But one couple in Madison is calling a grim diagnosis a blessing.More >>
According to Police Chief Calvin Williams, six juveniles -- ranging in ages from 12 to 16 -- were shot and one was killed.More >>
